Ramaphosa calls for upscaling of SMMEs to diversify SA economy
President Cyril Ramaphosa said that small enterprises presented the greatest potential to the growth of the economy but were often overlooked when it came to both government planning and investment.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday called for the upscaling of small business to diversify South Africa's economy.
He was giving closing remarks on the second day of the Investment Conference at the University of Johannesburg's Soweto campus.
The president led a showcase on small-medium micro enterprises (SMMEs).
The president has pledged to reignite investor interests in SMME's by establishing the township entrepreneurship fund, which was aimed at supporting local businesses with skills development and access to markets and infrastructure.
“We need to offer confidence to investors to want to put their capital in our SMMEs by growing this sector and improving its viability.”
