R2K activists protest at Investment Conference; demand action on unemployment

JOHANNESBURG - Dozens of Right to Know Campaign activists are protesting outside UJ campus in Soweto on the final day of the Investment Conference being led by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The Soweto campus is the venue for a business showcase facilitated by the conference. It centres on entrepreneurship, small business growth and innovation.

Ramaphosa has been driving the second Investment Conference, with R363 billion pledged so far.

However, there has been criticism that unemployment stands at 29.1% and looks set to increase.

Right to Know activists are staging a demonstration outside the UJ campus calling for jobs and equal basic services.

Protest leader Bongani Xezi said they were sick and tired of empty promises from the government.

"We are here to demand that they deliver the one million jobs they promised. We don’t see their strategy on their promises."

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the new investment would create generate more jobs but that this would take time to come to fruition.