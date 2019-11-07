R2K activists protest at Investment Conference; demand action on unemployment
President Ramaphosa has been driving the second Investment Conference, with R363 billion pledged so far.
JOHANNESBURG - Dozens of Right to Know Campaign activists are protesting outside UJ campus in Soweto on the final day of the Investment Conference being led by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The Soweto campus is the venue for a business showcase facilitated by the conference. It centres on entrepreneurship, small business growth and innovation.
Ramaphosa has been driving the second Investment Conference, with R363 billion pledged so far.
However, there has been criticism that unemployment stands at 29.1% and looks set to increase.
Right to Know activists are staging a demonstration outside the UJ campus calling for jobs and equal basic services.
Protest leader Bongani Xezi said they were sick and tired of empty promises from the government.
"We are here to demand that they deliver the one million jobs they promised. We don’t see their strategy on their promises."
President Cyril Ramaphosa said the new investment would create generate more jobs but that this would take time to come to fruition.
Popular in Local
-
'He was my rock,' says Xolani Gwala's wife Peggy-Sue Khumalo in moving tribute
-
GALLERY: World champion Boks kick off victory tour in Gauteng
-
WATCH LIVE: Friends, colleagues remember Xolani Gwala at memorial service
-
Ramaphosa: Bok win has helped unite our country
-
Strand family in shock after daughter (3) dies after dog attack
-
Ramaphosa hails Boks as 'warriors' & 'true champions' at trophy presentation
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.