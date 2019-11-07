Public hearings on NHI conclude in NC
Parliament’s health committee has also been urged to address the poor state of hospitals before implementing the plan.
CAPE TOWN - Public hearings into the controversial National Health Insurance (NHI) plan have concluded in the Northern Cape on Thursday.
The committee conducted hearings in four local municipalities.
Inefficiencies in clinics and hospitals and the non-existence of healthcare services in certain communities in the Northern Cape were among the issues raised by residents at all the public hearings.
The committee also heard calls for more support for the people living with disabilities.
People with visual and hearing impairments told the committee they don’t get assistance at clinics.
The DA’s Western Cape spokesperson on health Wendy Philander said communities should not shy away from raising their concerns.
“The enactment of the bill holds serious issues for both the public and private healthcare sectors. It will streamline financing and enactment of healthcare services of both public and private healthcare facilities.”
The public has until the end of November to comment on the NHI Bill.
