New coach Riekerink feels Dutch connection at CT City

CAPE TOWN - New Cape Town City coach Jan Ole Riekerink said he liked the project that chairman John Comitis and the club was running.

The former Galatasaray, Gent and Ajax Amsterdam manager was appointed on Wednesday, replacing sacked Benni McCarthy.

The Citizens were in action on Wednesday where they overcame Polokwane City 5-3 at the Cape Town Stadium.

The 56-year old Dutch international said he felt at home in Cape Town and he did know a few SA players who once played in the Netherlands.

"I know John, of course, we spoke about the corporations on Monday, how we can work together. I liked the project even for the future but football is now and here. I watched a few matches... they didn't play bad," said Ole Riekerink.

"I know South African players like Aaron Mokoena in the youth, Steven Pienaar with others and of course Benni - knew him at Porto, we made some connections. John is some of the reasons I came and we know each other since I worked in Ajax so that makes it easy for me to coach a club like Cape Town City."

The win saw the Cape side moving to 11th position after ten games with 11 points.

Vasili Manousakis, who took over from Benni as caretaker coach, was in charge of Polokwane City match and he believed the players always had goals in them.

"We can say whatever we like...and I'll tell you the motivating factor was simple against Polokwane - we needed closure on the previous chapter, some of these boys haven't had a chance to say goodbye to their coach," said Manousakis.

"So against Polokwane, it was the way they wanted to do it and at the same time, they wanted to show the new coach 'listen, we're here. We put our hands up. Let's close the whole chapter, let's open the new one'. So what better way can you ask for better results?"