Mzwanele Manyi accuses Zondo Commission of being biased

JOHANNESBURG - Former Government Communications CEO Mzwanele Manyi has denied that he was ever suspended or charged with misconduct as director-general of the Department of Labour.

Manyi reluctantly answered questions during his second appearance at the state capture commission on Wednesday.

He also denied that he tried to solicit personal consultancy work when he met with the ambassador of Norway.

Manyi tried hard to dodge the state capture commission, claiming the commission was biased.

“There should have been a bit more transparency, there should have been a bit more fairness. I think there should have been given ample opportunity to prepare. I think the purpose of the commission is to assist the commission to get to the truth, not to be tricked. Right now chair, I must tell you I feel I am here for an ambush.”

He defended his two-year tenure at the Government Communications and Information Systems, saying the spending of R16 million on Gupta media in two years was not startling compared to the total R200 million spent by all of government.

He also denied that he was charged with misconduct, saying those were mere allegations.

But he admitted that concerns of a Norwegian ambassador that he had tried to solicit personal business formed part of his disciplinary process but called it absurd.

Evidence leader Kate Hofmeyr said: “He did this by offering his own expertise on BEE as a consultant service to Norwegian businesses."

Manyi said he found it preposterous for them to come to the conclusion. He is set to continue his testimony on Thursday morning.