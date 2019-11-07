Mother recalls last moments with her little Jeremiah Ruiters
Abigail Ruiters faces charges under the Children's Act and is also accused of murder and child neglect.
CAPE TOWN - The mother of murdered toddler Jeremiah Ruiters started testifying in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday.
Abigail Ruiters faces charges under the Children's Act and is also accused of murder and child neglect.
Her boyfriend Ameerudeen Peters - who has already testified - is accused of raping and beating to death her 18-month-old son in Factreton in June 2017.
Ruiters sobbed bitterly as she testified how she kissed her son goodbye on the morning of 12 June 2017.
Hours later, she would be holding his lifeless body in her arms.
She told the court the toddler was perfectly fine before she left for work.
That Monday afternoon, she received a call at work informing her little Jeremiah had been rushed to the Kensington Clinic by her boyfriend.
She told the court Peters looked at her and told her he had tried everything to help her child.
The emotional mother said she stared at her child who was lying on a bed as if asleep.
She said she picked him up, kissed him and asked him to open his eyes but the toddler was already declared dead.
Timeline
More in Local
-
GALLERY: The Springboks take their RWC victory tour to Soweto
-
GALLERY: Joburg fans welcome the Springboks and Webb Ellis Cup
-
Some high-ranking officers to be demoted due to budget cuts -Sitole
-
Here we go again: Eskom to implement stage 2 load shedding
-
Suspended JHB firefighters lose Labour Court bid
-
Gift of the Givers withdraws services from refugees after being told to leave
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.