Mother recalls last moments with her little Jeremiah Ruiters

Abigail Ruiters faces charges under the Children's Act and is also accused of murder and child neglect.

CAPE TOWN - The mother of murdered toddler Jeremiah Ruiters started testifying in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday.

Abigail Ruiters faces charges under the Children's Act and is also accused of murder and child neglect.

Her boyfriend Ameerudeen Peters - who has already testified - is accused of raping and beating to death her 18-month-old son in Factreton in June 2017.

Ruiters sobbed bitterly as she testified how she kissed her son goodbye on the morning of 12 June 2017.

Hours later, she would be holding his lifeless body in her arms.

She told the court the toddler was perfectly fine before she left for work.

That Monday afternoon, she received a call at work informing her little Jeremiah had been rushed to the Kensington Clinic by her boyfriend.

She told the court Peters looked at her and told her he had tried everything to help her child.

The emotional mother said she stared at her child who was lying on a bed as if asleep.

She said she picked him up, kissed him and asked him to open his eyes but the toddler was already declared dead.