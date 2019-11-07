Luyanda Botha to stand trial for rape, murder of Uyinene Mrwetyana

The young woman’s murder sparked a national outcry and she rapidly became the poster child for escalating violence against women and children.

CAPE TOWN - The man accused of murdering Uyinene Mrwetyana will be back in court next week as the matter moves to the Western Cape High Court.

Luyanda Botha will stand trial for raping and murdering the 19-year-old student.

The young woman’s murder sparked a national outcry and she rapidly became the poster child for escalating violence against women and children.

Tension filled courtroom 4 at the Wynberg Magistrates Court as Luyanda Botha made his way to the dock for the second time this week.

Wearing a black hooded top, he again attempted to conceal his face.

Western Cape Director of Public Prosecutions Rodney De Kock handled the case for the State.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Eric Ntabazalila said the State was ready to go to trial.

“Anything can be expected. We hope the trial will start but it depends on what the defence brings to trial.”

Botha’s indictment, details of the charges against him as well as a list of witnesses who’ll be appearing have been submitted to court.