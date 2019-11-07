Lesufi: Xolani Gwala irreplaceable as journo & a South African
Hundreds of mourners gathered at the Grace House Family Church in Randburg to remember Gwala.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has paid a moving tribute to broadcaster Xolani Gwala.
He described him as an extraordinary journalist and a proud South African who loved his country.
Hundreds of mourners gathered at the Grace House Family Church in Randburg to remember Gwala.
The mood may have been sombre but it was also a celebratory one, with dignitaries such as Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni and Lesufi to the 702 listeners who came out to honour the veteran journalist.
Lesufi described Gwala as irreplaceable, not only in his profession but as a South African.
“The voice that educated and informed us… will be missed.”
Members of decorated group Joyous Celebration also paid tribute to him.
Mphephethwa will be laid to rest in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.
WATCH: Xolani Gwala memorial service
Remembering Xolani GwalaPosted by 702 on Thursday, 7 November 2019
Popular in Local
-
'He was my rock,' says Xolani Gwala's wife Peggy-Sue Khumalo in moving tribute
-
Strand family in shock after daughter (3) dies after dog attack
-
Ramaphosa hails Boks as 'warriors' & 'true champions' at trophy presentation
-
WATCH LIVE: Friends, colleagues remember Xolani Gwala at memorial service
-
GALLERY: World champion Boks kick off victory tour in Gauteng
-
Gordhan & Mboweni agree action needed to rescue SA economy
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.