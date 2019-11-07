Here we go again: Eskom to implement stage 2 load shedding

It said it had been working hard to avoid load shedding and urged South African to continue using electricity sparingly.

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom has announced that stage two load shedding will be implemented from 10 pm on Thursday until 5 am on Friday.

In a statement, the power utility said: “Today we lost three additional generation units and had to use our emergency reserves in order to meet the demand throughout the day. “

“The risk of load shedding for tomorrow remains high if generating units don’t return overnight as scheduled,” the power utility continued added.

Earlier this week, Eskom warned that the possibility of load shedding remained high this week.

South Africans endured darkness last month when the power utility implemented load shedding for about a week due to capacity shortages.

A debilitating round of power cuts in February and March dented first-quarter economic output and reminded investors of the uphill struggle President Cyril Ramaphosa faces to revive Africa’s most industrialised economy.

Eskom produces more than 90% of the power in South Africa but has been hobbled by technical faults at its fleet of coal-fired power stations as well as a financial crisis that has severely hurt its liquidity position.

The government plans to split Eskom into three units for generation, transmission and distribution to make it more efficient. It is also giving Eskom bailouts to keep it afloat.

Here's how to check the load shedding schedule.

