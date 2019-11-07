Here’s what the future holds for Beast after rugby

Speaking to EWN Sport at the Springboks parade in Soweto, Beast revealed his post rugby plans.

JOHANNESBURG - Tendai "Beast' Mtawarira has confirmed his retirement from all forms of rugby.

The announcement was confirmed on Thursday following news that he has retired from international duty after winning the World Cup with the Springboks.

“Now I’m going to be involved with Fidelity Security group, I’ve been involved there for the last eight years and that’s pretty much my future plan; I’ve learnt a lot from my rugby mentor.”

Mtawarira, who was born in Zimbabwe, has spoken about the legacy he hopes to leave behind.

Meanwhile, Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick said the team was overwhelmed by the supporting from the fans throughout their World Cup-winning campaign.

“We’re really happy to be able to touch the South Africans, to unite our country and yes, we do have a lot of challenges, but I’m blessed to be in a position where I can contribute in a good way.”