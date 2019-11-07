Here’s what the future holds for Beast after rugby
Speaking to EWN Sport at the Springboks parade in Soweto, Beast revealed his post rugby plans.
JOHANNESBURG - Tendai "Beast' Mtawarira has confirmed his retirement from all forms of rugby.
The announcement was confirmed on Thursday following news that he has retired from international duty after winning the World Cup with the Springboks.
Speaking to EWN Sport at the Springboks parade in Soweto, Beast revealed his post rugby plans.
“Now I’m going to be involved with Fidelity Security group, I’ve been involved there for the last eight years and that’s pretty much my future plan; I’ve learnt a lot from my rugby mentor.”
Mtawarira, who was born in Zimbabwe, has spoken about the legacy he hopes to leave behind.
Meanwhile, Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick said the team was overwhelmed by the supporting from the fans throughout their World Cup-winning campaign.
“We’re really happy to be able to touch the South Africans, to unite our country and yes, we do have a lot of challenges, but I’m blessed to be in a position where I can contribute in a good way.”
More in Sport
-
Two Indian players arrested in growing 'spot-fixing' scandal
-
Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira to retire from playing all forms of rugby in SA
-
All set for World Rallycross Championship at Killarney race track
-
Springboks tour reels in young and old fans in JHB, Soweto
-
A disgrace, says South Africa great about weakened Olympics side
-
Els names rookies Im, Niemann in Presidents Cup captain's picks
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.