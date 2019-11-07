'He was my rock,' says Xolani Gwala's wife Peggy-Sue Khumalo in moving tribute

Gwala succumbed to a lengthy battle with cancer on Friday at the age of 44.

JOHANNESBURG - The wife of veteran broadcaster, Xolani Gwala, has paid an emotional tribute to her husband, describing him as her smooth, gentle and loving soulmate.

Peggy Sue Khumalo addressed mourners at Gwala's memorial service on Wednesday through a family member, saying as much as she was heartbroken, she was grateful for sharing her love with the broadcaster.

Gwala succumbed to a lengthy battle with cancer on Friday at the age of 44.

He will be laid to his final resting place in his hometown of Impendle in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

A family member read Khumalo’s emotional letter to her soulmate.

She took mourners back to 4 September in 2017 when Gwala was diagnosed with cancer.

“In our second year of love and bliss, cancer disrupted and rocked our world to its very core like an unwelcomed guest, an unexpected thief and cold-hearted robber, it rattled our love nest.”

WATCH: The life and times of Xolani Gwala

She said if someone told her husband would be taken from her in less than five years, she would still have fallen in love with him.

“Xolani was my rock. When I was upset, he stayed calm. When I was worried, he assured me that it will be okay and when I wasn’t sure what to do, he figured it out.”

She said Mphephethwa fought and fought hard against colon cancer with courage and the most powerful might.