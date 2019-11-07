Google brings free WiFi service to Cape Town

Google South Africa on Thursday announced the launch of its Google Station in the Mother City.

CAPE TOWN - Various Cape Town communities will now have access to free WiFi.

Google has announced the launch of its Google Station, an initiative that will see residents in several areas including Elsies River, Delft and Khayelitsha get access to the internet.

The service, in partnership with Think WiFi, will also be available in more than 100 other locations like shopping malls and universities.

Google’s chief business officer David Shapiro said the project would empower communities.

“Google Station will service people with free internet where it’s really needed. People in Langa, Gugulethu Blikkiesdorp and Philippi are now able to access free internet so that they can live more empowered lives with the world’s information at their fingertips.”

South Africa has approximately 31.18 million active internet users, according to research by Statista. It’s estimated that 20 to 22 million people in South Africa use a smartphone, which accounts for about one-third of the country’s population.

Think WiFi CEO Janine Rebelo said the initiative would give people more access to online resources.

“Through our partnership, Think WiFi and Google will provide unlimited WiFi access to communities in townships, public areas, universities, transportation hubs and shopping malls, laying the foundations for broad-based, inclusive participation in the benefits industry 4.0 bring.”

WATCH: Google Station comes to Cape Town