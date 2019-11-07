GED says placement process on track but wants all documents submitted

The Gauteng Education Department said that 88% of the placement process for next year’s academic year had been completed.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department on Wednesday said while it was on track to meet its deadline to place all pupils by the end of the month, over 27,000 parents had not submitted all their documents.

The department said that 88% of the placement process for next year’s academic year has been completed.

This week, chaos erupted when parents clashed with provincial Education staff at district offices when they received an SMS that they should go to their closest office.

But MEC Panyaza Lesufi apologised and said the text was sent prematurely.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said: “We will be in a position to announce how we are going to be assisting those parents in due course. But parents need to remember that we will not be in a position to accommodate anyone who applied late and those that did not submit documents until we are done with the outstanding learners that we’re still placing.”