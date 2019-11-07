View all in Latest
Gauteng Health Dept ‘urgently looking’ to address Hammanskraal water crisis

Jubilee Hospital has been left reeling after not having a water supply for three weeks, forcing it to close down theatres for surgery due to hygiene concerns.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
27 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department on Wednesday said it was looking at ways to urgently address the water crisis in Hammanskraal.

Jubilee Hospital has been left reeling after not having a water supply for three weeks, forcing it to close down theatres for surgery due to hygiene concerns.

The hospital is struggling to cope since the taps ran dry.

Gauteng Health MEC spokesperson Kwara Kekana said the crisis could not escalate further.

“Staff are really working around the clock to ensure the cleanliness of the hospital. The workers are really working overtime as well to ensure that there is a minimized interruption of services. But water is being brought in by tanks and unfortunately, there will never be enough but we’re trying the best that we can until the situation is resolved by the City of Tshwane.”

