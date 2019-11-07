Friends, colleagues to bid Xolani Gwala farewell at memorial service

He will be laid to his final resting place in his home town of Impendle in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - Friends, industry colleagues and followers of veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala will bid him farewell at his memorial service in Northriding on Thursday morning ahead of his burial on Saturday.

Gwala succumbed to a lengthy battle with cancer last Friday at the age of 44.

He will be laid to his final resting place in his home town of Impendle in KwaZulu-Natal.

Gwala was a legend not only to his friends, industry colleagues and followers but to his family as well.

His daughter grabbed the microphone from the MC on Wednesday at Gwala’s memorial service to say to her father, “I love you so much, you are my favourite.”

A family member read a message from Mphephethwa other daughters: “Dear daddy, we miss you and all our special time together. Our hearts are not well because every day we wake up, you are not with us. Even Simba, our little dog, is wondering where you are.”

South Africans will have an opportunity to pay their respect on Thursday morning at the last memorial service taking place at the Grace House Family Church in the north of Johannesburg.

WATCH: The life and times of Xolani Gwala