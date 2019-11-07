View all in Latest
French film star Deneuve hospitalised after a stroke - AFP

“Catherine Deneuve has suffered a very limited and therefore reversible ischemic stroke. Happily, her motor control has not been affected, she will need a few days’ rest,”

FILE: French actress and president of the Jury Catherine Deneuve arrives on the red carpet of the 45th Deauville US Film Festival, on 7 September 2019 in Deauville, northern France. Picture: AFP
FILE: French actress and president of the Jury Catherine Deneuve arrives on the red carpet of the 45th Deauville US Film Festival, on 7 September 2019 in Deauville, northern France. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

PARIS - French actress Catherine Deneuve (76) was admitted to hospital in Paris after suffering a stroke, French news agency AFP reported on its Twitter feed.

“Catherine Deneuve has suffered a very limited and therefore reversible ischemic stroke. Happily, her motor control has not been affected, she will need a few days’ rest,” AFP celebrity reporter Jean-François Guyot reported on his Twitter feed, quoting from a Deneuve family statement sent to AFP by her agent.

