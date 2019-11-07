WATCH LIVE: Boks present Webb Ellis Cup at Union Buildings

President Cyril Ramaphosa is welcoming the team before they depart on their open-top bus tour of Tshwane, Johannesburg and Soweto.

PRETORIA - The Springboks have arrived at the Union Buildings in Pretoria in an open-top bus showing off the Web Ellis trophy.

The team arrived back from Japan this week after winning the Rugby World Cup.

Fans have lined the streets, waving their flags and singing the national anthem.

The fan numbers are growing, as South Africans continue to arrive in their green and gold jerseys to get a glimpse of their World Cup-winning heroes.

#Springboks #SpringbokChampions Fans singing and dancing as they wait for the Boks to arrive. AJ pic.twitter.com/Iz2z0pCxIE — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 7, 2019

#Springboks “I knew from the start they were going to bring [the cup] back” - Lawrence Viers is here to see the bokke ahead of their parade. AJ pic.twitter.com/p4534qu54s — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 7, 2019

Fans said they were in the city to congratulate the team.

"Well it's not the first time, it's the third time, so we've matched the All Blacks and I think we've played less games than they've played, so we're better than they are," one fan quipped.

"We're here to celebrate the Boks' victory and we're so proud of South Africa and the unity and united sense that came back in this very difficult time," another fan said.

#Springboks #SpringbokChampions “You’ve done very well.”- Ernst brought his daughters to see the bokke. AJ pic.twitter.com/K3d3KRuUin — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 7, 2019

#SpringbokChampions #Springboks Giovanni says thank you to the bokke for making us a proud as a nation. AJ pic.twitter.com/oBwN4HDDtq — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 7, 2019

#SpringbokChampions #Springboks “We are here to celebrate the Boks victory and we’re so proud” - Darlene van Rooyen pic.twitter.com/iTUqHmFRHJ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 7, 2019

The tour is set to move from the Union Buildings towards the Loftus Versfeld Stadium and then Tshwane House before moving to Johannesburg.

TMPD's Isaac Mahamba said that several roads in the capital would be affected.

"The affected streets include the following: Jan Shoba, Burnett, Park Street, Kirkness, Lynwood Road, Paul Kruger, Madiba and Lilian Ngoyi. As the convoy passes, they will immediately reopen."

