Eskom says possibility of load shedding remains high this week
The power utility said the system was severely constrained following unplanned breakdowns and poor maintenance which had left the grid vulnerable.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Wednesday said the possibility of load shedding remained high this week.
The power utility said the system was severely constrained following unplanned breakdowns and poor maintenance which had left the grid vulnerable.
The cash-strapped state-owned enterprise is currently using diesel and pumped water storage after the breakdown of some of its power generation units over the weekend.
Spokesperson Dikatso Mothae said although some of the units were back online, they were not generating enough electricity to meet the current demand.
Mothae said the utility couldn’t guarantee that there would not be load shedding.
"We haven’t done adequate maintenance on our coal fire power station over an extended period and as a result of this, that’s why we’re seeing it as vulnerable as it is and that it is not performing optimally the way it’s supposed to be."
Click here to check your load shedding schedule.
Popular in Business
-
Kruger International is buying Standard Bank, Visa and owner of Johnnie Walker
-
Govt has no choice but to cut its spending, MPs told
-
Ramaphosa hails R363bn investment commitments as vote of confidence in SA
-
Call for taxes to be lowered, rather than increased for economy's sake
-
Report: SA could be downgraded by S&P Global
-
Billions in investments flow in to improve SA’s economy
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.