Eskom says possibility of load shedding remains high this week

The power utility said the system was severely constrained following unplanned breakdowns and poor maintenance which had left the grid vulnerable.

Picture: Pexels.
Picture: Pexels.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Wednesday said the possibility of load shedding remained high this week.

The power utility said the system was severely constrained following unplanned breakdowns and poor maintenance which had left the grid vulnerable.

The cash-strapped state-owned enterprise is currently using diesel and pumped water storage after the breakdown of some of its power generation units over the weekend.

Spokesperson Dikatso Mothae said although some of the units were back online, they were not generating enough electricity to meet the current demand.

Mothae said the utility couldn’t guarantee that there would not be load shedding.

"We haven’t done adequate maintenance on our coal fire power station over an extended period and as a result of this, that’s why we’re seeing it as vulnerable as it is and that it is not performing optimally the way it’s supposed to be."

Click here to check your load shedding schedule.

