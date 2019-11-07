CoCT calls for end to 'misguided tradition' of Guy Fawkes
The municipality received 345 calls relating to Guy Fawkes incidents on Tuesday.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has called for an end to annual Guy Fawkes celebrations.
A 13-year-old boy, who was severely wounded during an apparent Guy Fawkes act of violence, is in a stable condition according to the Western Cape Health Department.
This year's Guy Fawkes was the first following the city's blanket ban on fireworks.
But as it turned out, it was a busy night for officials with literally hundreds of complaints.
A 13-year-old Heinz Park teenager had a brick thrown at him, an attack that landed him in hospital.
A video on social media also showed a man being assaulted by a group of children in Elsies River.
They're beating the man with socks filled with stones and smearing him with paint.
Mayco member for Safety and Security JP Smith wants to call time on Guy Fawkes.
"It's time we start wiping out this misguided tradition which is being perpetuated by a minority at the expense of the majority. The Safety and Security directorate will consider what possible contribution we can make towards changing the status quo."
While officials dealt with complaints ranging from assault to random attacks on passing cars, Smith said that the vast majority were about the discharge of fireworks.
