Body of woman dumped in Delft yet to be identified

Blikkiesdorp residents found her body at a dumping site in the informal area last weekend. She had been stabbed multiple times.

CAPE TOWN - The identity of a woman who was found dead in Delft is still unknown.

Blikkiesdorp residents found her body at a dumping site in the informal area last weekend.

She had been stabbed multiple times.

Days later and her identity is still not known.

She had a short afro, wore a denim skirt, black top and pink shoes.

The Delft community policing forum's Charles George said they're appealing to anyone with further details about the deceased to assist police.

"We were very alarmed to find out about this woman's body being dumped. When is it going to stop and are we going to put his puzzle together to bring moral standards back to our community and for us to respect women and children?"