Body of woman dumped in Delft yet to be identified
Blikkiesdorp residents found her body at a dumping site in the informal area last weekend. She had been stabbed multiple times.
CAPE TOWN - The identity of a woman who was found dead in Delft is still unknown.
Blikkiesdorp residents found her body at a dumping site in the informal area last weekend.
She had been stabbed multiple times.
Days later and her identity is still not known.
She had a short afro, wore a denim skirt, black top and pink shoes.
The Delft community policing forum's Charles George said they're appealing to anyone with further details about the deceased to assist police.
"We were very alarmed to find out about this woman's body being dumped. When is it going to stop and are we going to put his puzzle together to bring moral standards back to our community and for us to respect women and children?"
Popular in Local
-
Vicki Momberg back behind bars after bail refused
-
'He was my rock,' says Xolani Gwala's wife Peggy-Sue Khumalo in moving tribute
-
State capture: Mzwanele Manyi slams commission for ‘ambushing’ him
-
Govt has no choice but to cut its spending, MPs told
-
Springboks' Tendai ‘Beast’ Mtawarira retires from international rugby
-
Govt can’t afford to build more prisons, looks to religion for help
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.