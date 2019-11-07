Nzimande claims billions of rand belonging to SA workers being looted

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
Go

Nzimande claims billions of rand belonging to SA workers being looted

Blade Nzimande made the remarks while addressing the Popcru national congress in Durban on Thursday.

SACP SG Blade Nzimande speaking at the launch of the party’s 2019/2020 Red October campaign in the Eastern Cape on Sunday, 6 October 2019. Picture: @SACP1921/Twitter
SACP SG Blade Nzimande speaking at the launch of the party’s 2019/2020 Red October campaign in the Eastern Cape on Sunday, 6 October 2019. Picture: @SACP1921/Twitter
29 minutes ago

DURBAN - South African Communist Party (SACP) secretary general Blade Nzimande said unions must play a role in deciding how workers funds are managed by entities such as the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) and Old Mutual.

Nzimande made the remarks while addressing the Popcru national congress in Durban on Thursday.

He said billions of rand in workers’ money was being looted and misused to enrich private individuals while union bosses watched in silence.

Nzimande said it was disappointing that trade unions have not commented on the internal squabbles at Old Mutual since the single biggest investor in that company is the PIC which is made up of workers’ contributions.

He also called on trade unions to save the African National Congress, saying the party was bleeding.

“We have got experts in our movement on how to use a brand to steal but they know nothing about the African National Congress.”

Nzimande said it was time for unions to intervene, given the challenges facing the party’s biggest opposition party, the Democratic Alliance.

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA