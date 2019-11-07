Nzimande claims billions of rand belonging to SA workers being looted

Blade Nzimande made the remarks while addressing the Popcru national congress in Durban on Thursday.

DURBAN - South African Communist Party (SACP) secretary general Blade Nzimande said unions must play a role in deciding how workers funds are managed by entities such as the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) and Old Mutual.

Nzimande made the remarks while addressing the Popcru national congress in Durban on Thursday.

He said billions of rand in workers’ money was being looted and misused to enrich private individuals while union bosses watched in silence.

Nzimande said it was disappointing that trade unions have not commented on the internal squabbles at Old Mutual since the single biggest investor in that company is the PIC which is made up of workers’ contributions.

He also called on trade unions to save the African National Congress, saying the party was bleeding.

“We have got experts in our movement on how to use a brand to steal but they know nothing about the African National Congress.”

Nzimande said it was time for unions to intervene, given the challenges facing the party’s biggest opposition party, the Democratic Alliance.