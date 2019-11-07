All set for World Rallycross Championship at Killarney race track

The two leaders are just one single point apart going to the last day of World Rallycross Championship.

CAPE TOWN - An all-out battle to be crowned World Rallycross Champion and fierce competition for a podium place will thrill spectators at Killarney International Raceway on 9 and 10 November 2019.

The top three Supercar drivers are Andreas Bakkerud driving Audi S1 and brothers Timmy and Kevin Hansen for Peugeot 208 with a field of 35 drivers in the chase.

The four-wheel-drive turbocharged 2-litre WRX Supercars produce 450 kW and 900 Nm of torque, catapulting the cars from zero to 100 kph in just 1,9 seconds, faster than Formula 1s.

“I am delighted to confirm that through our partnership with the City of Cape Town, we are extending our presence in South Africa for a further two years. Since its entry on the World RX calendar in 2017, Cape Town has become a mainstay of the championship and a must-visit destination for local and international rallycross fans," said Paul Bellamy, senior vice president of IMG Motorsports, the promoter of the FIA World Rallycross Championship.

Under the agreement with the City of Cape Town, the championship will also visit Cape Town in 2020 and 2021.

“Cape Town has long been an event hub for exciting, adrenalin sports like motor racing, with a recent display of a Formula 1 car’s acceleration in our streets. The City of Cape Town is proud to once again host the World Rallycross Championship at Killarney," said City of Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato.