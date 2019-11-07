9 people injured in Durban building collapse

KwaZulu-Natal emergency services said the collapse took place in the city centre on Thursday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - At least nine people have been injured, including a three-year-old, after a building collapsed in Durban.

KwaZulu-Natal emergency services said the collapse took place in the city centre on Thursday afternoon.

All victims have been taken to hospital for medical treatment.

Emergency services spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said: “Rescue paramedics arrived on the scene and found members of the public helping people out of a salon that was part of the building.”