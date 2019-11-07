2 robbers shot, wounded in armed robbery at Promenade Mall

Springboks tour reels in young and old fans in JHB
Officers were alerted to a robbery at a cellphone shop this morning.
CAPE TOWN - Two robbers have been shot and wounded by police at Mitchells Plains Promenade Mall.
Officers were alerted to a robbery at a cellphone shop on Thursday morning.
When they arrived, police and robbers exchanged fire.
The police’s Noloyiso Rwexana said: “Seven suspects, aged between 20 and 40, were arrested. Two firearms were recovered. The items stolen by the suspects were also recovered.”
