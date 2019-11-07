2 robbers shot, wounded in armed robbery at Promenade Mall

CAPE TOWN - Two robbers have been shot and wounded by police at Mitchells Plains Promenade Mall.

Officers were alerted to a robbery at a cellphone shop on Thursday morning.

When they arrived, police and robbers exchanged fire.

The police’s Noloyiso Rwexana said: “Seven suspects, aged between 20 and 40, were arrested. Two firearms were recovered. The items stolen by the suspects were also recovered.”