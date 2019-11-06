Zim sacks dozens of doctors who’ve been striking for past 2 months

Seventy-seven doctors, out of a first group facing disciplinary action, were found guilty of absenteeism.

HARARE - The Zimbabwe government has taken the drastic step of sacking dozens of doctors who've been on strike for the past two months.

The doctors had refused to attend the disciplinary hearings held by the Health Services Board.

On Tuesday, the board found 77 doctors guilty of being absent from duty without leave or reasonable cause and were fired from government service.

The hearings are continuing until the middle of the month, so more doctors may be sacked.

A spokesperson for the Hospital Doctors Association, Masimba Ndoro, has called the move madness.

He has accused the government of failing to address the problem at hand.

The doctors want part of their pay linked to the official exchange rate for the US dollar, which would mean a significant hike in their on-call allowances.