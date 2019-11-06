Xolani Gwala ‘fought to the end’
Friends and family of the journalist paid tribute to him during a memorial service in his honour on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG - The void left by veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala is becoming clearer as preparations for his final send-off this weekend get under way.
Friends and family of the journalist paid tribute to him during a memorial service in his honour in Rivonia on Wednesday.
Gwala succumbed to his lengthy battle against cancer on Friday at the age of 44.
His family has described him as kind, humble, selfless, caring and sweet.
His friend Gcina Malindi broke down as he explained how the journalist hung to dear life because he wanted to be there for his family.
“When he went for a second opinion in early October and they saw all his results, they asked him, ‘do you want to give up?’ XG rose from his slouching position, sat up straight and said, “I want to fight.’”
Another friend Welcome Mashinini shared his memories.
“He was simple, unassuming and stronger than any of us knew.”
His family said it was difficult to see Gwala ill over the past few months.
They have thanked his friends and South Africans for their support.
WATCH: Xolani Gwala memorial service
Popular in Local
-
Springboks' Tendai ‘Beast’ Mtawarira retires from international rugby
-
State capture: Mzwanele Manyi slams commission for ‘ambushing’ him
-
Convicted racist Vicki Momberg hands herself over to the police
-
Billions in investments flow in to improve SA’s economy
-
National Assembly approves political party funding bill
-
‘He lived for his family and work’: Xolani Gwala remembered
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.