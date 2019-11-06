Xolani Gwala ‘fought to the end’

Friends and family of the journalist paid tribute to him during a memorial service in his honour on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The void left by veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala is becoming clearer as preparations for his final send-off this weekend get under way.

Friends and family of the journalist paid tribute to him during a memorial service in his honour in Rivonia on Wednesday.

Gwala succumbed to his lengthy battle against cancer on Friday at the age of 44.

His family has described him as kind, humble, selfless, caring and sweet.

His friend Gcina Malindi broke down as he explained how the journalist hung to dear life because he wanted to be there for his family.

“When he went for a second opinion in early October and they saw all his results, they asked him, ‘do you want to give up?’ XG rose from his slouching position, sat up straight and said, “I want to fight.’”

Another friend Welcome Mashinini shared his memories.

“He was simple, unassuming and stronger than any of us knew.”

His family said it was difficult to see Gwala ill over the past few months.

They have thanked his friends and South Africans for their support.

WATCH: Xolani Gwala memorial service