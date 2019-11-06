World Cup win was for South Africa - Rassie Erasmus

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus arrived in South Africa on Tuesday with captain Siya Kolisi as the pair showed off the trophy to thousands of people at the OR Tambo International Airport.

Erasmus arrived in South Africa on Tuesday with captain Siya Kolisi as the pair showed off the trophy to thousands of people at the OR Tambo International Airport.

South Africa beat England 32-12 in the final to lift the trophy for a third time.

It was also a special day for Erasmus, who celebrated his birthday in style.

"Another wish on my birthday is to use the victory as a springboard to make sure that we don't again lose some of the other things that we had in 2007 and 1995."

Erasmus said that they were looking forward to the trophy tour which starts in Gauteng on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Sports Minister Nathi Mthetwa has called on South Africans to use the Springboks' World Cup win as a chance to unite in fighting against issues the country faces.

Mthetwa spoke at a briefing last night alongside Kolisi and Erasmus who, along with the coveted Web Ellis trophy, were the last group to arrive from Japan to a rousing reception at OR Tambo International Airport.

Mthethwa said that there were lessons to be learnt from their historic win.

"They affected people outside the field [of play] which is 57 million people in South Africa. Their win covered our country with glory and as they did that they made us come closer to each other as South Africans."

