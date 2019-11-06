WC govt gets refrigeration containers to accommodate unidentified bodies
Space at these facilities has become an issue since there are more than 490 unidentified bodies being stored in mortuary freezers in the province.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Health Department on Wednesday said it had three refrigeration containers to help accommodate the overflow of bodies at mortuaries.
Space at these facilities has become an issue since there are more than 490 unidentified bodies being stored in mortuary freezers in the province.
Department spokesperson Mark van der Heever said according to the law, a body may be kept for a maximum of 30 days.
The South African Police Service must track relatives of a deceased person and inform them where the body is being kept.
Van Der Heever added there were more than 600 unclaimed boxes of ashes at the Salt River mortuary alone, some dating back to 2012.
He said a lot of families didn't report missing people.
"There are also a number of people who moved here and passed on, and their families might not be aware that they've passed on.""
Popular in Local
-
Springboks' Tendai ‘Beast’ Mtawarira retires from international rugby
-
State capture: Mzwanele Manyi slams commission for ‘ambushing’ him
-
Convicted racist Vicki Momberg hands herself over to the police
-
Billions in investments flow in to improve SA’s economy
-
National Assembly approves political party funding bill
-
‘He lived for his family and work’: Xolani Gwala remembered
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.