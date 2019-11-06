View all in Latest
WATCH LIVE: Zondo Inquiry resumes with Manyi, Maseko in hot seats

Former director-general of Government Communications Mzwanele Manyi and Themba Maseko will be back at the state capture commission on Wednesday.

A video screengrab of Mzwanele Manyi appearing at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture on 14 November 2018.
A video screengrab of Mzwanele Manyi appearing at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture on 14 November 2018.
one minute ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former director-general of Government Communications Mzwanele Manyi and Themba Maseko are back at the state capture commission on Wednesday.

Maseko told the commission that he was fired when he refused to spend government advertising with Gupta companies and Manyi was then appointed to that position.

Manyi passed the buck to incumbent Phumla Williams but she too said she inherited changes in procurement made by Manyi.

All three Government Communications directors from Maseko to Williams have agreed on one thing: that the Guptas wanted a chunk of their budget.

But Manyi made headlines when Williams appeared before the commission and he sent her an SMS telling her not to blame him for the New Age breakfasts.

Maseko, on the hand, said that he was unceremoniously removed when he refused to yield to Gupta demands.

Manyi has denied that a large part of the GCIS budget went to Gupta media even though in the 2011/2012 financial year nearly R9 million went in that direction.

But he defended the spend on The New Age newspaper in particular, saying it challenged mainstream media.

WATCH: Zondo Inquiry resumes with Manyi, Maseko in hot seats

