WATCH LIVE: Zondo Inquiry resumes with Manyi, Maseko in hot seats
Former director-general of Government Communications Mzwanele Manyi and Themba Maseko will be back at the state capture commission on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG - Former director-general of Government Communications Mzwanele Manyi and Themba Maseko are back at the state capture commission on Wednesday.
Maseko told the commission that he was fired when he refused to spend government advertising with Gupta companies and Manyi was then appointed to that position.
Manyi passed the buck to incumbent Phumla Williams but she too said she inherited changes in procurement made by Manyi.
All three Government Communications directors from Maseko to Williams have agreed on one thing: that the Guptas wanted a chunk of their budget.
But Manyi made headlines when Williams appeared before the commission and he sent her an SMS telling her not to blame him for the New Age breakfasts.
Maseko, on the hand, said that he was unceremoniously removed when he refused to yield to Gupta demands.
Manyi has denied that a large part of the GCIS budget went to Gupta media even though in the 2011/2012 financial year nearly R9 million went in that direction.
But he defended the spend on The New Age newspaper in particular, saying it challenged mainstream media.
WATCH: Zondo Inquiry resumes with Manyi, Maseko in hot seats
Popular in Local
-
Mkhwebane welcomes court ruling on Zille's colonialism tweets
-
DA MP Hlanganani Gumbi to Helen Zille: Race matters
-
World Cup win was for South Africa - Rassie Erasmus
-
GALLERY: A rapturous welcome for the Springboks
-
Eskom 'disappointed' by Moody’s decision to downgrade unsecured debt
-
Kolisi: I'm proud to have my dad share RWC trophy moment
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.