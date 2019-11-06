View all in Latest
State-owned land must be distributed by all 3 spheres of govt - De Lille

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille said that state-owned land was being transferred by her department to support the land reform programme.

FILE: Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Patricia De Lille tabling her department budget vote in Parliament on 10 July 2019.
FILE: Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Patricia De Lille tabling her department budget vote in Parliament on 10 July 2019. Picture: @DepPublicWorks/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille said that state-owned land was being transferred by her department to support the land reform programme.

She said state-owned land must be distributed by all three spheres of government.

De Lille was responding to questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Tuesday.

She said that the state had released thousands of hectares of land.

"We have released since 1999 up until now 181 properties for land restitution purposes and that amounts to just over 11,696 hectares of land. We've also availed 22 properties for human settlements purposes."

