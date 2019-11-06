State capture: Mzwanele Manyi slams commission for ‘ambushing’ him

He was expected to shed light on allegations that money was channelled into accounts owned by the Gutpa family from GCIS and the role he played in that transaction.

JOHANNESBURG - Former government communications CEO Mzwanele Manyi resumed his testimony at the state capture commission on Wednesday and said he felt ambushed.

Manyi returned to the stand at the inquiry in Parktown.

Manyi said he did not understand why he was expected to testify as he had no say in the issues for which he was subpoenaed.

He also complained about being given documents just moments before taking the stand and attempted to have his testimony postponed.

“I think there should be more transparency and fairness. I should have been given more time to prepare. I should not be tricked. Chair, I must tell you that right now I feel like I am here to be ambushed.”

He again defended the R15 million GCIS spending on Gupta media during his two-year tenure.

Manyi's predecessor Themba Maseko said he was fired for refusing to disburse R600 million to the Guptas, but Manyi said treasury reports showed only R200 million in spending up to 2018.

He said it was wrong to classify spending during his tenure as exorbitant.

“It 2011, it was something around R8 million, in 2012 it was around R7 million and those are the kinds of numbers I think to any reasonable person are a far cry from R600 million. Not one of those transactions have an issue of irregularity.”