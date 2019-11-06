Springboks' Tendai ‘Beast’ Mtawarira retires from international rugby

Beast made 117 appearances in the green and gold jersey since his debut in 2008.

JOHANNESBURG - Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok legend Tendai ‘Beast’ Mtawarira announced his retirement from international rugby on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old - who was part of the team that won the Rugby World Cup over the weekend - is also the most capped prop for SA.