Springboks' Tendai ‘Beast’ Mtawarira retires from international rugby
Sport
Beast made 117 appearances in the green and gold jersey since his debut in 2008.
JOHANNESBURG - Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok legend Tendai ‘Beast’ Mtawarira announced his retirement from international rugby on Wednesday.
The 34-year-old - who was part of the team that won the Rugby World Cup over the weekend - is also the most capped prop for SA.
