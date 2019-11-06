Slight relief for motorists as fuel prices decrease
Both grades of petrol go down by 13 cents a litre and diesel goes down by between 14 and 16 cents.
CAPE TOWN - Motorists will pay slightly less for fuel as the price of fuel drops on Wednesday.
Illuminating paraffin drops by 23 cents per litre.
Department of Energy spokesperson Robert Maake: "The main reason for the drop is the lower crude oil price in October in comparison to the September price. In October the average price was around $59.73 a barrel whereas in September it was $62.96 on average."
Maake said another reason for the adjustment was that there are no changes to the slate levy.
"The slate levy remains at zero as there were no changes on the slate levy. On the other side, the rand, even though it appreciated against the dollar in October, when you compare the average for October with the one for September, it was still higher with the result it robbed consumers of about four cents a litre on both petrol and diesel."
