Sibusiso Mpungose handed four life terms for killing his four children

Last month, he told the court that he committed the murders because he suspected his wife of cheating on him with the father of her first child.

PIETERMARITZBURG - Sibusiso Mpungose has been sentenced to four life terms for killing his four children.

#BreakingNews : Sibusiso Mpungose has been sentenced to four life terms. He has been found guilty of killing his three biological children and stepdaughter. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/ECth002U6T — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 6, 2019

The 44-year father from Pinetown confessed to killing his three children and stepdaughter following an argument with his wife.

He said he suspected this was the real reason she had asked to divorce him.

#WyebankMurders #SibusisoMpungose - the Pinetown father who killed his three children and a stepdaughter will be sentenced in PMB High Court today. Last month, he pleaded guilty to the murders. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/BgsbSOgh8v — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 6, 2019

Few people have pitched up in court for the sentencing. They include KZN MEC for Social Development, Nonhlanhla Khoza. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/8KrN4HCJPD — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 6, 2019

He told the court his original plan was to kill the children and then himself.

He will also appear in court later this month on a separate charge of rape regarding an incident that allegedly took place a week before he killed the children.