Sibusiso Mpungose handed four life terms for killing his four children
Last month, he told the court that he committed the murders because he suspected his wife of cheating on him with the father of her first child.
PIETERMARITZBURG - Sibusiso Mpungose has been sentenced to four life terms for killing his four children.
#BreakingNews : Sibusiso Mpungose has been sentenced to four life terms. He has been found guilty of killing his three biological children and stepdaughter. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/ECth002U6T— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 6, 2019
The 44-year father from Pinetown confessed to killing his three children and stepdaughter following an argument with his wife.
Last month, he told the court that he committed the murders because he suspected his wife of cheating on him with the father of her first child.
He said he suspected this was the real reason she had asked to divorce him.
#WyebankMurders #SibusisoMpungose - the Pinetown father who killed his three children and a stepdaughter will be sentenced in PMB High Court today. Last month, he pleaded guilty to the murders. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/BgsbSOgh8v— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 6, 2019
Few people have pitched up in court for the sentencing. They include KZN MEC for Social Development, Nonhlanhla Khoza. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/8KrN4HCJPD— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 6, 2019
He told the court his original plan was to kill the children and then himself.
He will also appear in court later this month on a separate charge of rape regarding an incident that allegedly took place a week before he killed the children.
Popular in Local
-
DA MP Hlanganani Gumbi to Helen Zille: Race matters
-
Mkhwebane welcomes court ruling on Zille's colonialism tweets
-
Investment conference no gimmick, says Ramaphosa
-
Eskom 'disappointed' by Moody’s decision to downgrade unsecured debt
-
GALLERY: A rapturous welcome for the Springboks
-
Boks to go on national tour to showcase Webb Ellis Cup
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.