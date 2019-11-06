Pro-Beijing politician wounded in Hong Kong knife attack
The man gave Ho the flowers, asked to take a picture and then pulled a knife from his bag before striking his victim in the chest.
HONG KONG - A firebrand pro-Beijing politician in Hong Kong was wounded in a knife attack on Wednesday, the latest tit-for-tat political violence to break out in a city engulfed by months of pro-democracy protests.
Video posted online showed the moment the attack took place.
A man holding a bouquet of flowers approached Junius Ho on Wednesday morning as the politician was campaigning with party members in his constituency of Tuen Mun, a town on the outskirts of Hong Kong near the border with China.
The man gave Ho the flowers, asked to take a picture and then pulled a knife from his bag before striking his victim in the chest.
Ho and his aides quickly subdued the man who could be heard shouting in Cantonese: "Junius Ho, you scum!"
Police said three people were wounded in the incident, including the attacker.
A police source, who declined to be named, told AFP that Ho received a stab wound to the left side of his chest and the attacker was arrested.
Ho (57) was conscious when he got into the ambulance
CONTROVERSIAL FIGURE
Alongside Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam and police chief Stephen Lo, Ho has become one of the most loathed establishment figures among democracy protesters.
He has long been one of the most stridently pro-Beijing politicians in the city.
But he shot to notoriety on 21 July after he was filmed shaking hands with a group of men in the town of Yuen Long who went on to beat protesters with sticks and poles, hospitalising 40 people.
He has delivered multiple speeches supporting Hong Kong's police force and echoing Beijing's condemnations of protesters, often using incendiary language.
Last month he accused a prominent opposition lawmaker of "eating foreign sausage" because she is married to a British journalist.
After the Yuen Long attack, Ho's office was ransacked by protesters and the graves of his parents were also vandalised.
Hong Kong has been upended by nearly five months of huge and increasingly violent protests calling for greater democratic freedoms and police accountability.
Beijing and the city's leadership have taken a hardline against the protests, refusing concessions.
With no political solution in sight, street fights have broken out on both sides of the ideological divide with growing frequency.
Beijing supporters have attacked opponents throughout the summer, often in targeted assaults against prominent government critics and opposition politicians.
Eight pro-democracy figures have been attacked, including protest organiser Jimmy Sham who was hospitalised last month by men wielding hammers.
On Sunday, a man with a knife attacked democracy protesters including a local politician who had his ear bitten off.
But the violence is far from one-sided.
Crowds of pro-democracy protesters have also routinely beaten their ideological opponents, usually in spontaneous mob violence during rallies.
On Saturday, a man was beaten unconscious and stripped naked in the district of Mongkok.
Beijing has shown no willingness to meet demonstrators demands and activists show no sign of leaving the streets with 22 consecutive weekends of unrest.
Popular in World
-
Trump calls for 'war' on cartels as Mormons murdered in Mexico
-
India's top court orders halt to stubble burning as Delhi chokes
-
Taj Mahal gets air purifier as Indian capital chokes
-
Vietnam arrests eight over UK truck deaths
-
Trump speaks with Egypt's Sisi, backs talks on disputed Ethiopia dam
-
Johnson to launch election bid with promise to 'get Brexit done'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.