No records approving Maseko transfer from GCIS, Presidency tells Zondo Inquiry

Former President Jacob Zuma told the commission earlier this year that the decision to replace Themba Maseko with Mzwanele Manyi was approved by Cabinet in February 2011.

JOHANNESBURG - The Presidency on Wednesday told the state capture commission that there were no Cabinet approval records for Themba Maseko's transfer from the Government Communication and Information Systems (GCIS) department.

Former President Jacob Zuma told the commission earlier this year that the decision to replace Maseko with Mzwanele Manyi was approved by Cabinet in February 2011.

Maseko returned to the commission on Wednesday and said he would ordinarily receive Cabinet documents before they were discussed but he never received a memorandum for his transfer.

He maintained that former Minister in the Presidency Collins Chabane was instructed by Zuma to announce his sacking.

The commission requested the Presidency declassify the documents ahead of Maseko's reappearance, but the Presidency told evidence leader Advocate Kate Hofmeyer that there was no need as the records did not exist.

"Because the minutes of 2 February 2011 do not contain any item recording a decision of Cabinet about the transfers of Mr Maseko and Mr Manyi."