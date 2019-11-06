No records approving Maseko transfer from GCIS, Presidency tells Zondo Inquiry

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
Go

No records approving Maseko transfer from GCIS, Presidency tells Zondo Inquiry

Former President Jacob Zuma told the commission earlier this year that the decision to replace Themba Maseko with Mzwanele Manyi was approved by Cabinet in February 2011.

FILE: Deputy Chief Justice Zondo during the first public hearing on state capture allegations in Johannesburg on 20 August 2018. Picture: AFP
FILE: Deputy Chief Justice Zondo during the first public hearing on state capture allegations in Johannesburg on 20 August 2018. Picture: AFP
42 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Presidency on Wednesday told the state capture commission that there were no Cabinet approval records for Themba Maseko's transfer from the Government Communication and Information Systems (GCIS) department.

Former President Jacob Zuma told the commission earlier this year that the decision to replace Maseko with Mzwanele Manyi was approved by Cabinet in February 2011.

Maseko returned to the commission on Wednesday and said he would ordinarily receive Cabinet documents before they were discussed but he never received a memorandum for his transfer.

He maintained that former Minister in the Presidency Collins Chabane was instructed by Zuma to announce his sacking.

The commission requested the Presidency declassify the documents ahead of Maseko's reappearance, but the Presidency told evidence leader Advocate Kate Hofmeyer that there was no need as the records did not exist.

"Because the minutes of 2 February 2011 do not contain any item recording a decision of Cabinet about the transfers of Mr Maseko and Mr Manyi."

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA