More female magistrates needed to reflect demographics, says Justice Dept

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development on Tuesday said South Africa's courts needed to reflect the country's demographics by employing more female magistrates.

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola is expected to appoint 105 new female magistrates from February next year.

Spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said gender transformation was needed within the justice system to ensure that the public was fairly represented in the judiciary.

He said significant progress had been made with regards to gender transformation over the past two decades with 47% females within the magistracy.

“A fully transformed judiciary is a constitutional imperative. The new appointees will go a long way in further transforming our magistracy to reflect the demographics of our country.”