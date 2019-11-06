Mother of 4 kids murdered by their dad struggling to cope
During Sibusiso Mpungose’s sentencing on Wednesdays, the High Court in Pietermaritzburg heard that his wife, Xoli, was not able to work since her children were hanged last month.
PIETERMARITZBURG - The mother of four children killed by their father said she was struggling to cope with the loss after he was handed four life terms.
During Sibusiso Mpungose’s sentencing on Wednesday, the High Court in Pietermaritzburg heard that his wife, Xoli, was not able to work since her children were hanged in last month.
The High Court heard that Xoli, who is a teacher, was struggling to cope and was reminded about her children every time she saw other children.
She previously told the court she saw no reason for living after losing her children.
Her sister Mthobisi Mlaba said the family was trying to be supportive.
“We are grateful that he got the life sentence, even though it won’t bring our kids back. We can at least comfort ourselves knowing he’ll be in jail for a long time.”
KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza said the accused showed no remorse.
Judge Sharmaine Balton said she hoped the sentence would serve as a deterrent to others like Mpungose.
#BreakingNews : Sibusiso Mpungose has been sentenced to four life terms. He has been found guilty of killing his three biological children and stepdaughter. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/ECth002U6T— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 6, 2019
Popular in Local
-
Maseko to Zondo: Jacob Zuma's evidence is untrue
-
Sibusiso Mpungose handed four life terms for killing his four children
-
DA MP Hlanganani Gumbi to Helen Zille: Race matters
-
No records approving Maseko transfer from GCIS, Presidency tells Zondo Inquiry
-
Convicted racist Vicki Momberg hands herself over to the police
-
Cosatu irritated by Treasury's attacks on public servants' right to living wage
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.