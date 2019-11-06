Mother of 4 kids murdered by their dad struggling to cope

During Sibusiso Mpungose’s sentencing on Wednesdays, the High Court in Pietermaritzburg heard that his wife, Xoli, was not able to work since her children were hanged last month.

PIETERMARITZBURG - The mother of four children killed by their father said she was struggling to cope with the loss after he was handed four life terms.

The High Court heard that Xoli, who is a teacher, was struggling to cope and was reminded about her children every time she saw other children.

She previously told the court she saw no reason for living after losing her children.

Her sister Mthobisi Mlaba said the family was trying to be supportive.

“We are grateful that he got the life sentence, even though it won’t bring our kids back. We can at least comfort ourselves knowing he’ll be in jail for a long time.”

KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza said the accused showed no remorse.

Judge Sharmaine Balton said she hoped the sentence would serve as a deterrent to others like Mpungose.