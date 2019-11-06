Mkhwebane 'vindicated' by court decision to dismiss Zille's appeal against her
Former Western Cape Premier Helen Zille wanted the court to set aside Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report that found she violated the ethics code with her colonialism tweets in 2017.
JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Tuesday said she had been vindicated by the High Court in Pretoria’s decision to dismiss former Western Cape Premier Helen Zille's court application against her.
Zille wanted the court to set aside Mkhwebane's report that found she violated the ethics code with her colonialism tweets in 2017.
The Public Protector had called for Zille to be sanctioned by the legislature after tweeting that colonialism was not only negative.
Judge Malebo Habedi ruled that Zille failed to prove her case for a review and the Public Protector was justified in her findings and remedial action.
Last year, Mkhwebane found that Zille's tweets about colonialism were in violation of the Constitution.
Zille, who was Premier of the Western Cape, rejected the findings and decided to take the matter on judicial review but lost.
Mkhwebane's spokesperson Oupa Segalwe said the matter could now be laid to rest.
“The Public Protector calls on members of the executive both at national and provincial spheres of government to take time and understand the provisions of the Executive Members Ethics Act and the Executive Code of Ethics.”
Zille has not yet indicated if she intended to take the matter on appeal.
