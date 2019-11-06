Michael Jackson's socks for sale

The late 'Thriller' hitmaker - who died in 2009, aged 50 - donned the custom crystal stockings the first time he showed off his famous moonwalk.

LONDON - Michael Jackson's socks are expected to sell for over $1 million when they go under the hammer later this month.

The late Thriller hitmaker - who died in 2009, aged 50 - donned the custom crystal stockings the first time he showed off his famous moonwalk during a performance of Billie Jean in 1983 TV special Motown 25: Yesterday, Today, Forever.

Auction site Gottahaverockandroll.com are offering the socks as part of their Frank DiLeo collection and they come with a signed letter from Michael to the late music executive - who signed the Bad singer to Epic Records and managed him from 1984 to 1989 - presenting the gift to him as a token of appreciation for keeping the star on his toes throughout his Victory Tour.

The package, which also comes with a certificate of authenticity and a letter from Frank's wife confirming Jackson wore them for his moonwalk debut, is expected to fetch a seven-figure sum of up to $2 million.

Fans who don't have the cash to splash on the socks can also look to other lots for a rare piece of Jackson's memorabilia, as also up for sale will be original gold and platinum awards for Thriller, Dangerous, Bad, This Is It and Off the Wall, and a prop sign used in the 1988 film Moonwalker.

The auction runs from 13-22 November.

Meanwhile, Jackson's oldest son, 22-year-old Prince recently reflected on his dad's legendary music career and admitted that despite finding it difficult to chose a stand-out track, he does have his favourites.

He added: "One of my favourite songs... is Man in the Mirror because it's such a great call to action, you know, everybody can get behind. It is like, 'If you really want to make a change for the world, you need to change yourself first and you need to really look within and see yourself for who you actually are.'"