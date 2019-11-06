View all in Latest
Maseko to Zondo: Jacob Zuma's evidence is untrue

Former Government Communications Director-General Themba Maseko claimed that Jacob Zuma lied when he told the Zondo Commission that he never ordered him to be sacked.

A screengrab of Themba Maseko appearing at the state capture inquiry on 6 November 2019.
A screengrab of Themba Maseko appearing at the state capture inquiry on 6 November 2019.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former Government Communications Director-General Themba Maseko claimed that Jacob Zuma lied when he told the Zondo Commission that he never ordered him to be sacked.

Maseko has returned to answer questions at the state capture inquiry on Wednesday.

Maseko told the commission the former president instructed the late Collins Chabane to fire him when he refused to spend government money to secure advertising with the Gupta family.

But Zuma told the commission that it was Chabane who decided to fire Maseko and he believed there was an issue between them.

Maseko denied this.

"I think what the former president says in his oral evidence is untrue. There was never an issue between myself and Minister Chabane. We had a very solid relationship and the way Minister Chabane conveyed the message to me demonstrated that in fact he himself was shocked."

WATCH: Zondo Inquiry resumes with Manyi, Maseko in hot seats

