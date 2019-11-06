Limpopo SAPS probe case of culpable homicide after 5 pupils die in crash
Police said the students died on the scene while the driver has been left critically injured.
JOHANNESBURG - Police in Limpopo are investigating a case of culpable homicide following the death of five schoolgirls.
It is alleged that the pupils from Mashego Secondary School, aged between 15-year-old to 18-years-old, were given a lift by the driver who lost control of his Nissan NP200 bakkie when approaching Matrompi Bridge near Groblersdal.
The police's Motlafela Mojapelo said: “What happened is that apparently these kids got a lift with a certain vehicle from the filling station in that local area and along the road, the driver lost control and the vehicle overturned. The five schoolchildren died in the car accident. The driver and his crew were seriously injured in the accident and were taken to hospital.”
Comments
comments powered by Disqus
