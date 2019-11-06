Kruger International is buying Standard Bank, Visa and owner of Johnnie Walker

State capture: Mzwanele Manyi slams commission for ‘ambushing’ him
Kruger International Asset & Wealth Management Director Mia Kruger shares her stock picks of the week on The Money Show.
Mia Kruger (Director at Kruger International Asset & Wealth Management) shared her stock picks of the week with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.
Kruger said this is what she’s buying, right now:
Standard Bank
Visa
Diageo (owner of Johnnie Walker whiskies)
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
