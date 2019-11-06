Kruger International is buying Standard Bank, Visa and owner of Johnnie Walker

Kruger International Asset & Wealth Management Director Mia Kruger shares her stock picks of the week on The Money Show.

Kruger said this is what she’s buying, right now:

Standard Bank

Visa

Diageo (owner of Johnnie Walker whiskies)

