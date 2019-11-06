View all in Latest
Kruger International is buying Standard Bank, Visa and owner of Johnnie Walker

Kruger International Asset & Wealth Management Director Mia Kruger shares her stock picks of the week on The Money Show.

Picture credit: Wikimedia Commons (user Jehielwilliams7000)
one day ago

Mia Kruger (Director at Kruger International Asset & Wealth Management) shared her stock picks of the week with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.

Picture credit: Wikimedia Commons (user Jehielwilliams7000)

Kruger said this is what she’s buying, right now:

  • Standard Bank

  • Visa

  • Diageo (owner of Johnnie Walker whiskies)

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.

