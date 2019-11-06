Kolisi: I'm proud to have my dad share RWC trophy moment
An emotional Siya Kolisi admitted that it was a dream come true to have his dad watch him lift the Rugby World Cup.
JOHANNESBURG - An emotional Siya Kolisi admitted that it was a dream come true to have his dad watch him lift the Rugby World Cup.
Kolisi and the rest of his victorious Springbok teammates touched down at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday to a heroes' welcome following their victory over England in the final on Saturday.
With his dad watching on in the stands at Yokohama Stadium, the Springbok captain described what the final victory meant for him.
"It was my dad's dream to one day take me to these places all arund the world but he didn't have the means and that's why I'm so grateful for rugby that it allows me to be able to do these things and I'm really proud that he could be there to share the moment."
WATCH: Siya Kolisi to SA kids: Keep dreaming, keeping believing and keeping pushing
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.