Kolisi: I'm proud to have my dad share RWC trophy moment

JOHANNESBURG - An emotional Siya Kolisi admitted that it was a dream come true to have his dad watch him lift the Rugby World Cup.

Kolisi and the rest of his victorious Springbok teammates touched down at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday to a heroes' welcome following their victory over England in the final on Saturday.

With his dad watching on in the stands at Yokohama Stadium, the Springbok captain described what the final victory meant for him.

"It was my dad's dream to one day take me to these places all arund the world but he didn't have the means and that's why I'm so grateful for rugby that it allows me to be able to do these things and I'm really proud that he could be there to share the moment."

