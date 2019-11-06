Hefty sentences for trio found guilty of Northern Cape man’s murder
Shaun Karelse, Kamogelo Mochumi and Boitumelo Matlhola were sentenced in the Kimberley High Court this week.
CAPE TOWN - Three convicted killers have received severe sentences for the murder of a Northern Cape man.
Shaun Karelse, Kamogelo Mochumi and Boitumelo Matlhola were sentenced in the Kimberley High Court on Monday.
The trio kidnapped, robbed and killed 24-year-old Gershwin Swartz in July 2016.
Karelse (27) was sentenced to 12 years for robbery and eight years for kidnapping and life imprisonment for murder.
Mochumi (33) was sentenced to seven years for robbery and eight years for kidnapping and life imprisonment for murder.
Matlhola (22) was sentenced to 12 years for robbery and eight years for kidnapping and 23 years for murder.
Swartz’s parents reported him missing on 13 July 2016; his body was eventually found at a dumpsite.
Karelse, who was first arrested on suspicion of hiding the victim’s car, took police to the scene and pointed out where the body was dumped.
