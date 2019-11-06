‘He lived for his family and work’: Xolani Gwala remembered
Friends and family of the radio legend are paying tribute to him at a memorial service at our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Rivonia on Wednesday afternoon.
JOHANNESBURG - Veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala has been remembered as a selfless, humble and caring person.
Friends and family of the radio legend are paying tribute to him at a memorial service at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Rivonia on Wednesday afternoon.
Gwala died at the age of 44 on Friday after being diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016.
‘XG,’ as he was affectionately known, will be buried in his hometown of Impendle in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.
Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande said Gwala was a good example for young journalists.
“Part of his professionalism is that he prepared for his interviews. To younger journalists, go and prepare.”
Gwala's oncologist Dr Omondi Ogude also shared his memories.
“The last two years I have watched him at his weakest. He fought really hard, not because he was scared of dying, but because he embodied the essence of life. He wanted and needed to live. He lived for his family and his work.”
Another memorial service will be held in Randburg on Thursday at the Grace House Family Church between 10 am and 1 pm.
WATCH LIVE: Xolani Gwala memorial service
