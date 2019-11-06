View all in Latest
Fans vow to continue supporting Springboks

World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi received the biggest cheer after he and the Webb Ellis Cup arrived at the OR Tambo International Airport.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi holds the Webb Ellis Cup aloft on his arrival at the OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on 5 November 2019. Picture: @Springboks/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Springboks fans have promised to continue supporting the world champions who arrived in South Africa to a rapturous welcome on Tuesday.

South Africa clinched a third title after a 32-12 win over England on Saturday.

World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi received the biggest cheer after he and the Webb Ellis Cup arrived at the OR Tambo International Airport.

WATCH: Siya Kolisi to SA kids: Keep dreaming, keeping believing and keeping pushing

Thousands of fans were gathered at the airport throughout the day to welcome the likes of World Rugby Player of the Year Pieter-Steph du Toit and fan favourite Faf de Klerk.

Kolisi also had a special message for fans who supported them throughout their campaign: “We have people’s faces on our jerseys at the back. We had our people with us, and people might be learning from us but everything that we did there, we got it from the people here from South Africa.”

Next up for the Boks is a countrywide trophy parade to thank fans for their support.

