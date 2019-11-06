Faf du Plessis: Expect different Rocks this year

Paarl Rocks have been boosted by the inclusion of Proteas batsman JP Duminy where he will be looking to provide the much-needed edge in the MSL campaign.

CAPE TOWN - Paarl Rocks captain Faf du Plessis believes Mzansi Super League 2.0 (MSL) helps young cricketers grow.

Du Plessis - who is also the Proteas test captain - said this year's campaign would be different.

"It's always amazing for young cricketers to be part of tournaments like these, it helps you to grow and fast track your learning process by two or three years," said du Plessis.

"It fast track your mind, thinking and the way you see the game because it makes you learn from other people's mistakes, it also helps to have experienced players around you. This year from Paarl Rocks you can expect loud fans, last year, we were a small franchise with small fans but now things will be different."

Du Plessis has also applauded the Springboks on their Rugby World Cup win - saying it means a lot for the country.

"I've broken my heart many times with goosebumps, 80 minutes of play... when I look at Siya [Kolisi] and other players on TV I was like... goosebumps everywhere. I'm so proud of the way they represented South Africa."