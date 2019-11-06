EC Treasury releases R120m in drought relief funding as towns run dry
The province's dam levels are currently at 50%, with the the Joe Gqabi District Municipality warning residents to boil water before drinking it.
CAPE TOWN - An increasing number of towns in the Eastern Cape are running out of drinking water.
The province's dam levels are currently at 50%, with the Joe Gqabi District Municipality warning residents to boil water before drinking it.
Residents have also been advised to add a teaspoon of bleach to every 25 litres of drinking water to make it safe.
The province has been officially declared a drought disaster.
The Eastern Cape Treasury has released R120 million in drought relief funding.
Spokesperson for the National Department of Water and Sanitation Sputnik Ratau: "The Eastern Cape has not been able to recover from the drought that we experienced since 2014. When we look at the rainfall and snowfall patterns, they haven't helped much."
