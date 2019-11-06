Durban man who pleaded guilty to murdering his 4 children to be sentenced
The 44-year father from Pinetown, situated in the north of Durban, has confessed to killing his three children and stepdaughter following an argument with his wife.
DURBAN - A man who pleaded guilty to killing his three children and a stepdaughter is expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Wednesday morning for sentencing.
The Pinetown community was left in shock after the murders.
He also faces a rape charge for which he is yet to plead.
Last month, he told the court that he committed the murders because he suspected his wife of cheating on him with the father of her first child.
He said he suspected this was the real reason she had asked to divorce him.
WATCH: Pinetown man accused of killing his 4 children appears in court
He told the court his original plan was to kill the children and then himself.
He will also appear in court later this month on a separate charge of rape regarding an incident that allegedly took place a week before he killed the children.
