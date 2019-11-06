Durban man who pleaded guilty to murdering his 4 children to be sentenced

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
Go

Durban man who pleaded guilty to murdering his 4 children to be sentenced

The 44-year father from Pinetown, situated in the north of Durban, has confessed to killing his three children and stepdaughter following an argument with his wife.

FILE: The man accused of murdering his four children appears in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on 6 September 2019. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/EWN
FILE: The man accused of murdering his four children appears in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on 6 September 2019. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/EWN
one hour ago

DURBAN - A man who pleaded guilty to killing his three children and a stepdaughter is expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Wednesday morning for sentencing.

The Pinetown community was left in shock after the murders.

He also faces a rape charge for which he is yet to plead.

The 44-year father from Pinetown, situated in the north of Durban, has confessed to killing his three children and stepdaughter following an argument with his wife.

Last month, he told the court that he committed the murders because he suspected his wife of cheating on him with the father of her first child.

He said he suspected this was the real reason she had asked to divorce him.

WATCH: Pinetown man accused of killing his 4 children appears in court

He told the court his original plan was to kill the children and then himself.

He will also appear in court later this month on a separate charge of rape regarding an incident that allegedly took place a week before he killed the children.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA